Fire crews respond to house fire in Chatham; No injuries reported
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a fire in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday morning.
Fire officials say just after 10 a.m., crews responded to the house fire, located in the 800 block of East 90th Place.
All occupants were accounted for and no other injuries were reported.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
This is a developing story.
