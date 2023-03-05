Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire crews respond to house fire in Chatham; No injuries reported

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a fire in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday morning.  

Fire officials say just after 10 a.m., crews responded to the house fire, located in the 800 block of East 90th Place.

All occupants were accounted for and no other injuries were reported.  

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. 

First published on March 5, 2023 / 10:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.