House explosion in Cary, Illinois, leaves man in critical condition

A man was left in critical condition Sunday in a house explosion in Cary, Illinois, northwest of Chicago.

At 1:32 p.m. Sunday, the Cary Fire Protection District was called for a house explosion in the 6700 block of Pheasant Trail in unincorporated Cary. A crew found a house with doors and windows that had been blown off in both the front and rear, and smoke showing from multiple areas.

A man, who was the only one who lived in the house, was found on the ground outside. He had suffered significant burn injuries, the fire protection district said.

The fire protection district called a working fire response. Meanwhile, a medical helicopter was called to the scene to transport the injured man to the hospital, but no helicopters were available, the fire protection district said.

An ambulance came instead, and took the man to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington in critical condition, the fire protection district said.

The fire was brought under control about 40 minutes after crews arrived. The whole interior of the house was severely damaged by fire and is a total loss.

No one else was injured, and no adjacent homes were damaged.