Police investigate shooting death of 26-year-old in Calumet City
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A homicide investigation is underway in south suburban Calumet City where a shooting took place outside a used car lot near Burnham and River Oaks just after 8:30 Tuesday morning.
Police and paramedics arrived to find a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
No one is in custody.
