Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate shooting death of 26-year-old in Calumet City

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Police investigate shooting death of 26-year-old in Calumet City
Police investigate shooting death of 26-year-old in Calumet City 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A homicide investigation is underway in south suburban Calumet City where a shooting took place outside a used car lot near Burnham and River Oaks just after 8:30 Tuesday morning.

Police and paramedics arrived to find a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 5:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.