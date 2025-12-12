2 charged in connection with home invasion targeting 73-year-old woman in Homer Glen

Two men have been charged in connection with an attack on a 73-year-old woman inside her home on Wednesday in Chicago's southwest suburbs.

Willie Glenn, 28, and Nikhi Calloway, 19, both of Chicago, have been charged with armed violence, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the Will County Sheriff's office.

Around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a home invasion in the 16800 block of South Deer Path in unincorporated Homer Glen.

A 73-year-old woman said she had just gotten home from the grocery store and pulled her car into her garage when she was confronted by a man in a hoodie armed with a handgun. He demanded cash from her at gunpoint, while a second man got out of a dark-colored Acura that had followed her home, police said.

Together, the two men forced the woman into her home at gunpoint, forced her to sit in a chair and bound her wrists and ankles using items from the home, police said. They then took her credit card and forced her to tell them her PIN number while threatening her life, according to police.

Police said shortly after they left the home, the suspects withdrew $2,000 from the victim's bank account at an ATM in Orland Park.

After the robbers left the victim's home, she was able to free herself and run to a neighbor for help.

The next day, around 3 p.m., police in nearby Lemont responded to a report of a home invasion in the 1200 block of Covington Drive. Lemont police said at least two armed men forced their way into a 65-year-old woman's home while she was unloading her vehicle in her driveway to the garage.

The woman was forced into her home at gunpoint, tied up, and robbed of her ATM card, PIN number and other items, Lemont police said. A short time later, a cash withdrawal was made at a nearby bank.

Sheriff's officials said a black Acura used in that home invasion matched the description of the one used by the robbers in Homer Glen.

A short time later, Joliet police found the Acura and tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver fled, setting off a brief chase before the car crashed near Route 52 and Rowell Avenue in unincorporated Will County.

Three suspects ran off after the crash, including Calloway and Glenn, but were taken into custody a short time later. Sheriff's officials said the suspects tossed away two guns during the chase, but a Joliet police K-9 unit was able to recover the weapons.

Will County Sheriff's officials said they were working with the Will County State's Attorney's office on additional charges against Calloway and Glenn, who are being held in the Will County Jail. The pair also are expected to face charges in Cook County in connection with the home invasion in Lemont, according to the sheriff's office.

Court information for Calloway and Glenn was not immediately available.

The third suspect who was arrested after the chase in Joliet is a juvenile who has since been released into the custody of his parents while charges are pending.