Homeless encampment residents in Chicago's Gompers Park take issue with city "cleanup"

Chicago city departments on Wednesday moved forward with what they called a cleanup effort at the homeless encampment in Gompers Park on the Northwest Side.

Concerns about the encampment have been making headlines for months, with some residents saying it is a safety concern and an eyesore. But people who live in the encampment said they have nowhere else to go — and finding permanent housing is a long and difficult process.

On Wednesday morning, cellphone video showed a crane in Gompers Park, at 4222 W. Foster Ave. Representatives of several city departments were on the scene.

"Thirty cars and several trucks strong show up here with essentially an army of workers for the city," said a nearby resident who identified himself as D.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Park District said city crews were removing illegal heating equipment Wednesday morning because of fire and safety concerns. They called it a typical monthly cleanup.

But the people who live in the encampment said that wasn't the case.

Encampment residents said city crews were removing property after posting cleaning notices about city code prohibiting "storing personal property on the public way." The residents said they weren't prepared for what happened.

"The cleanup crew and the police swarmed us and started throwing our tents away," said encampment resident Philip Roloson. "They wouldn't answer none of our questions."

CBS News Chicago brought questions to several city departments. The Department of Family and Support Services took issue with the claim that the city had cleared the Gompers Park encampment:

"The City is not 'clearing' Gompers Park. City workers are on site to remove hazardous propane tanks which have recently contributed to multiple fires in the park, putting unhoused residents and neighbors in danger. Three tents were removed per DFSS's encampment cleaning policy during a regular scheduled cleaning. These tents were properly stickered at least 7 days in advance."

The Department of Family and Support Services said about 15 to 20 people live in the three encampment sites in Gompers Park, though this number is not static. The department also said there have been three fires in the Gompers Park encampment.

The Chicago Fire Department said it has responded to tent fires in the encampment that have been easily handled by a single engine. The three fires at the encampment to which the Fire Department responded happened on Jan. 30, Feb. 2, and Feb. 5, according to Adam Roberts of the office of Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th).

Since January 2024, there have been more than 35 calls to the Fire Department about fires in Gompers Park, according to Roberts.

Roberts also called the action Wednesday a "regularly-scheduled off-street cleaning."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Chicago Park District said the action Wednesday was related to safety concerns for residents of the encampment and those who live nearby:

"The Chicago Park District is committed to prioritizing the safety of all who use our parks. Wednesday, February 19th, the Park District, in coordination with the city's multi-agency effort, will conduct a routine cleaning that will include the removal of smoke stack components and propane tanks used to heat five, illegal structures erected and being used for housing in Gompers Park. These components pose extreme danger to the occupants, as well as individuals in the area including other encampment residents, park staff and the general public. As a result, they will be removed as a priority together with the scheduled coordinated cleaning event. This coordinated cleaning event is the typical monthly cleaning for the Gompers Park encampment and will not include the removal of the encampment as the Park District and City continue to coordinate support service for encampment residents. "Occupants of the encampment have been notified of the extreme dangers of the smoke stacks and propane tanks as heating sources, and given prior notice of plans for removal, per the city's protocol. In addition, representatives from support agencies have engaged residents, which include providing immediate options for safe, alternative housing and other resources that support long-term health and stability. Friday, February 21st, city services and support service advocates will return to Gompers Park to dismantle the illegal structures and will remain present throughout the duration of the structure removal to assist residents with the transition. "The Chicago Fire Department strongly advises against the use of propane tanks as a source of heat due to the potential of fire and explosion. Following removal, the Park District will work with the Chicago Police District to enforce the Park District's Code and ensure these dangerous structures are not returned to park property. Individuals are reminded to adhere to park operating hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Any person in need of shelter or assistance will be referred to 311."

The Department of Family and Support Services said it is offering help to those who live in the encampment.

"DFSS is offering shelter to every resident in Gompers Park," the department said. "The Homeless Outreach and Prevention (HOP) Team has been visiting this site to connect residents to shelter and housing."

In a letter to Ald. Nugent shared by her office, Chicago Mayor's Office Chief Homelessness Officer Sendy Soto wrote that an "accelerated moving event" for Gompers Park is planned for March 5. At this one-day event, encampment residents meet with housing case managers, select housing units and furniture, and get connected to critical services, Soto wrote.

This event had initially been planned for January, but was delayed by the federal funding freeze memo issued by the White House and the Federal Office of Management and Budget on Jan. 27, Soto wrote.

In preparing for the event, the Department of Family and Support Services Homeless Outreach Program was to be at Gompers Park four to five days a week, Soto wrote.

But the actual accelerated moving event, again, is not until March 5.

"It's a long process, and they're not really doing all that needs to be done," Roloson said.

Every city department with which CBS News Chicago connected said the city was not clearing the encampment on Wednesday. While the departments said the residents have been offered housing, the encampment residents said those options are not in the same area or permanent.

That is what they really want help with.

"Where are we supposed to go?" said Roloson. "We already have nowhere to go."