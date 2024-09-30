Neighbors want city to find homes for residents of encampment in Chicago's Gompers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people were expected to gather Monday evening in Gompers Park in the Northwest Side's North Mayfair neighborhood—all wanting to know what will be done about a tent encampment there.

Residents of the 39th Ward, which includes Gompers Park, were set to meet with top city officials to demand that the city find homes and services for the growing number of homeless in the encampment.

"We started with probably three or four tents a year ago, and now we're up to 27," said Gail Beitz.

The people who live in the neighborhood that borders Gompers Park say trash is usually all over the ground around the small village of tents—because the few garbage the city has provided cannot provide the volume. The overflowing garbage cans, drug paraphernalia, and unsanitary conditions in the park have the neighborhood up in arms.

"We've been hearing a lot of complaints from community, and concerns of the park being devastated by tents growing here," Beitz said.

Beitz is with the Restore Gompers Park Coalition, and her organization has been trying to get the city-specifically the Mayor's office—to move the tents from their local park.

"We want to get these people help. We want them to be able to live in dignity. To be living in squalor and unsanitary conditions is unacceptable for the city of Chicago," said Beitz.

Beitz also said the residents of the encampment use Park District water to bathe, wash their clothes, and wash their dishes—and as a bathroom facility. She said it has gotten so bad that the Chicago Park District had to turn off the water fountains in the park.

The people who live in the North Mayfair neighborhood near the park do not want the tents simply torn down. They want the city to provide brick-and-mortar homes for the people living in the tents, as well as wraparound services like mental health services and help for addictions.

"The addiction, you know, yeah, it's a big problem," said one woman who lives in the encampment.

The woman said she moved to Chicago from Poland 20 years ago and had a good job, but then her life fell apart and she ended up in Gompers Park a tent—where she has now been for the last year.

She said if the city were able to find the money for housing for her, she would take it right away.

"In a heartbeat—no question. Today," she said. "I'd leave everything behind, and I'd go."

Beitz said she wants to send a message Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"Mayor, we need help," she said. "We're pleading to you."

But Beitz said that message has already been delivered, only to be met with a response of, "We don't have the money."

Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th) has been trying to get a resolution to the problem. Her office said if they can find homes for the people camped out in Humboldt Park, they can do the same for those living in Gompers Park.

The meeting on the issue was set for 7 p.m. Monday at the Salvation Army Mayfair Community Church, 5020 N. Pulaski Rd.