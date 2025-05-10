Pope Leo XIV serves as inspiration for newly ordained deacons in Chicago

Fifteen deacons were ordained Saturday morning at Holy Name Cathedral in downtown Chicago, in a private mass many people called magical, especially on the heels of the selection of a new pope who is a Chicago native.

Parishioners said it's always special to see their loved ones being ordained, but especially during a week like this where Chicago's Catholic community is in a global spotlight

"It's been an unbelievable week, obviously, for all of us," said Mark Duffey, who was ordained as a deacon at St. Thomas of Villanova Parish in Palatine.

Holy Name Cathedral parishioner Gloria Roman said it's a week that filled her with happiness as Chicago native Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected the new pope, Pope Leo XIV.

"I feel like we're one with the whole world. You can be in any church. I couldn't be in Rome today, but I was here, and you can go to any church in the world, and it's the same liturgy, and it's beautiful," Roman said.

Roman watched a friend become an ordained deacon at Saturday's mass.

"I felt I was in heaven when I was in there," she said.

Duffey said he feels honored to be a part of the journey for 15 new deacons.

"I think there was a lot more energy and excitement with the new pope, the new Chicago-born pope. Bishop Sullivan mentioned that a couple times today, and brought us greetings from Cardinal Cupich, who obviously is still a little busy in Rome with everything," he said.

Duffey said he hopes the new pope's background, with extensive missionary work in Peru, can inspire more people to serve the Catholic Church.

"Certainly could strike people in their hearts in a different way than maybe other popes have, and he's just such a down to earth guy," he said.

The presence of women leading in the church is also something carrying inspiration.

"I think women have a very strong role in the church, have always had it; the greatest saints are women," Roman said.

"That's certainly been increasing for the last, I'd say, 20 or 30 years in particular, going back to St. Pope John Paul II, but all of the popes since then, certainly Pope Francis, and it sounds as if Pope Leo XIV is going to continue that, and I think that's a wonderful thing for our church," Duffey said.

Many at Holy Name Cathedral said it's their hope the inspiration many have felt from the church this week will continue for years to come.