Greater Chicago Food Depository, local pantries assisting families in need this holiday season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Greater Chicago Food Depository is partnering with local food pantries in an effort to reduce the need for food this holiday season.

They are distributing the equivalent of more than 2.6 million meals to those in need.

CBS 2 spoke with Rev. Matthew O'Donnell who runs one of the food depository's sites - Saint Moses the Black Parish Food Pantry in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

He says his pantry has served around 250 families on Tuesday and is expected to serve another 400 families on Wednesday.

"What we're seeing is that there's at least 20% of the people that we're serving are new each week," O'Donnell said.

In addition to the depository, people also donate to the pantry as well. O'Donnell says this need is not just for Thanksgiving.

"We're grateful for the many donors who support us and the people who donate food to us, but every week we recognize that there is more and more people who need this."

In preparation for Wednesday's giveaway, he says around 75 volunteers will be present to help with passing out food.

"There are a lot of people who are in need, and we're prepared today to serve whoever it is that comes through our doors," O'Donnell said.

Those who are searching for a pantry or interested in donating to the depository can visit the Greater Food Depository's website.