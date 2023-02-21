Watch CBS News
Search on for hit-and-run driver who struck someone on Southwest Side

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Driver wanted for hit-and-run on Southwest Side
Driver wanted for hit-and-run on Southwest Side 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday released a picture of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on the Southwest Side.

The driver of a silver Buick sport-utility vehicle hit someone at 47th Street and Lavergne Avenue in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood at 6:03 p.m., police said.

The vehicle took off and was last seen headed south on Laporte Avenue from 47th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

