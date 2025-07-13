Chicago police seek hit-and-run driver who hit, seriously injured 7-year-old in Woodlawn

Chicago police are searching for the driver who hit and seriously hurt a 7-year-old pedestrian in the Woodlawn neighborhood earlier this month.

The crash happened on July 4, just before 9 p.m., in the 800 block of East Marquetter Road.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

The vehicle was described as a black or dark gray SUV, possibly a four-door Lincoln Corsair, traveling westbound on East Marquette Road.

Police said the vehicle may have front-right damage.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accidents at 312-745-4521or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ321081.