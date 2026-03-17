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Hinsdale police searching for missing man with cognitive disabilities, last seen on Sunday

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Hinsdale police are asking for the public's help with locating a missing man who was last seen over the weekend.

Bryan Vega, 24, was last seen in the 5600 block of South Washington, close to Hinsdale Central High School, on Sunday, March 15, around 10 a.m. 

hinsdale-police.jpg
Hinsdale police are searching for Bryan Vega, 24, who was last seen on Sunday in the 5600 block of South Washington. Hinsdale Police Department 

Police said Vega has cognitive disabilities. They said he's gone missing before, and it's likely that he left his home on foot. A description of the clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance was not available.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hinsdale Police Department's Investigations Division at 630-789-7070.

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