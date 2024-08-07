Hinsdale, Illinois off to Little League World Series after beating Jasper, Indiana

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (CBS) -- It was quite the thriller Wednesday evening for Little Leaguers in the Great Lakes Regional Tournament, as the team from west suburban Hinsdale took on Jasper, Indiana.

Hinsdale went into the sixth and final inning with a 6-2 lead. But Jasper went on to score three runs.

Jasper was down to their last strike with the bases loaded, when Ashton Patton hit a two-run double to give Jasper a 7-6 lead.

Also down to its own last strike, Hinsdale forced extra innings. In the eighth, with a ghost runner at second, Hinsdale's Alex Vivanco walked it off with a shot to right field.

Hinsdale won 8-7, and is headed to Williamsport for their first Little League World Series appearance.