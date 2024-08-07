Watch CBS News
Sports

Hinsdale, Illinois off to Little League World Series after beating Jasper, Indiana

By Jori Parys

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (CBS) -- It was quite the thriller Wednesday evening for Little Leaguers in the Great Lakes Regional Tournament, as the team from west suburban Hinsdale took on Jasper, Indiana.

Hinsdale went into the sixth and final inning with a 6-2 lead. But Jasper went on to score three runs.

Jasper was down to their last strike with the bases loaded, when Ashton Patton hit a two-run double to give Jasper a 7-6 lead.

Also down to its own last strike, Hinsdale forced extra innings. In the eighth, with a ghost runner at second, Hinsdale's Alex Vivanco walked it off with a shot to right field.

Hinsdale won 8-7, and is headed to Williamsport for their first Little League World Series appearance.

Jori Parys
jori-parys.jpg

Jori Parys joined the CBS 2 News Chicago sports team in October of 2022. Born and raised in Crystal Lake, she calls it a "dream come true" to be covering her hometown teams.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.