Mother of Highland Park parade shooting victim, Cooper Roberts, shares family's recovery

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — The mother of the youngest victim in the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooting in 2022 provided an update on her family's recovery on Wednesday, one day before the event is scheduled to return.

Cooper Roberts, now 10, was paralyzed from the waist down after his spinal cord was severed when he was shot. His twin brother, Luke, was injured by shrapnel.

Robert's mother, Keely, who was also wounded in the shooting, spoke about how her family is recovering and mentioned they will not attend the parade on Thursday.

"My family and I will not be attending the parade this year. Truthfully I don't know if we'll ever be able to attend a parade again."

Keely says Cooper is still facing a hard road in physical therapy but has joined some adaptive sports teams.

She also discussed how the shooting affected family members who weren't injured and how they were working together to deal with the trauma.

The outpouring of support for her family has been more than she ever imagined.

"For as damaging and hurtful that this dark evil did to our lives. It is balanced. Even overweighed by the goodness and the light and the love."

Keely said it was difficult last week when the accused shooter was expected to change his plea to guilty but didn't.

Instead of attending the parade, she said her family is planning to head out of town to celebrate the holiday together.

Thursday will mark two years since the shooting that killed seven people and wounded 48 others.

The parade will return following a different route.

A remembrance ceremony will also be held.