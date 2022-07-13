Highland Park bar offers space for support, plans benefit concert after a regular lost his life in parade massacre

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- After the July 4th parade massacre took one of their longtime customers, a neighborhood bar in Highland Park has become the space for support and healing for the community.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Tuesday night, multiple people have called Norton's, 1905 Sheridan Rd., the "Cheers" of Highland Park. The staff are now planning for a benefit concert there this weekend.

And as they quickly learned, everyone in Highland Park was impacted by the shooting.

It was a busy Tuesday night at Norton's Restaurant, where everybody really does know your name. You probably won't find Sam Malone there, but you will find Richie Holleb.

"It's really a community place," said Holleb, the co-owner of Norton's. "A lot of people know a lot of people."

But Holleb also showed us an empty chair at his bar. Stephen Straus used to sit in the chair.

"He sat at the bar by himself," Holleb said.

Steven Straus, 88, was remembered as a "Real Chicagoan" who still worked every day as a stockbroker, commuting from Highland Park to downtown Chicago. Supplied to CBS

Like clockwork every week, the 88-year-old stockbroker would sit at the bar among the walls covered with Chicago sports icons and well-known locals. Straus was there making fast friends with strangers.

"He was a kind soul and a gentleman, and he had a good gift of gab," Holleb said, "and people just generally easily liked him."

Straus was killed in the July 4th parade shooting. After news of his death spread, the restaurant and bar became a safe space for those seeking comfort in tragedy.

"All of a sudden, people needed to flock to a hometown place," Holleb said.

Now, Holleb is hoping music will help the community heal. A benefit concert for the victims of the parade is set for Saturday at Norton's.

Dr. Mark Hill is a Highland Park surgeon, and is also the lead singer of Dr. Mark and the Sutures – a pro bono Beatles cover band.

Dr. Hill has operated on several thousand gunshot patients over his 40 years in practice. But he never thought he'd have to do so in his hometown.

He was at the parade with his wife, and immediately ran to help those hurt – including his own neighbors.

"I got my wife out of the way, and instinctively as a surgeon, you go try to find anyone who needs assistance," Hill said, "and luckily, in the parade were the EMTs and the paramedics, and so they were there like that."

So now this Saturday, the doors will be open at Norton's. A local doctor and a local restaurateur will come together at a local bar to show support in the only way they know how.

"It just seemed like a natural thing to do," Holleb said. "It's magic – kind of a little miracle in itself."

The benefit show kicks off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. sharp at Norton's. All money raised will go to the Highland Park Community Foundation's July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund.

Folks involved expect a packed house.