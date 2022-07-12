Crowds head to downtown Highland Park to show support to shops, restaurants that had to close after massacre

Crowds turn out to support small businesses as they reopen in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Crowds are walking around the downtown area in Highland Park – showing support as they shop and small businesses and eat at local restaurants.

Many of those businesses were forced to shut down for a week, following the massacre at the July 4th parade. Now, they are reopening and refocusing with the community's help.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Tuesday, many different kinds of love and support have been on display in Highland Park this week. For some, that looks like stopping for a conversation and a hug, and four others, it has meant coming downtown and spending money on those local businesses.

Lauren Strongin and Jorie DiCocco are close friends and forever residents of Highland Park. They were together in downtown Highland Park on Tuesday to show up for the community they love.

"It's all about community and supporting our local businesses - which is always important, but I think especially now," DiCocco said.

"To give back to the community that's given us so much throughout the years," added Strongin.

We met DiCocco and Strongin sitting outside of Michael's Grill & Salad Bar, 1879 2nd St.

"If just kind of makes you feel like home," Strongin said.

Michael's has been in business since 1977 – 45 years.

"You know it's always a staple," DiCocco said. "You know it's always good."

We first told you about Michael's on Monday. They are typically open seven days a week, but they were closed for their longest stretch ever – and were forced to throw away all their food in their refrigerators.

But since reopening on Tuesday, Michael's has been the recipient of massive support.

"We had orders, you know, before we opened the doors," said Adam Porte of Michael's.

And it made all the difference.

"We're grateful to still be here," Porte said. "We're serving comfort food right now, at a time when it seems people could certainly use the comfort."

Another business seeing and hearing from crowds Tuesday was Louy's Dry Bar Salon, 1820 2nd St. Louy's was forced to cancel all its hairstyling appointments last week, but they have now opened back up to full schedule.

"I have a lot of clients. They come support me. Even today, we are busy," said owner Louy Jalo. "They are my family. They are strong. You know, we're going to be better and better."

Business owners have told us the unification, resilience, and love they've seen from their community from friends like DiCocco and Strogin – and so many others like them – means everything.

"I know this town," Jalo said. "We are very strong."

"It's nice to just see people again, and see, you know, coming out to support the local businesses - but to also support one another, I think, too," DiCocco said.

A spokesperson for Highland Park said what Strongin and DiCocco were doing Tuesday was exactly what the city is recommending right now when it comes to bolstering Highland Park:

"The City of Highland Park is exploring every avenue to support our businesses during this difficult time. Our businesses, many of which are owned by Highland Park residents, are at the heart of our community, and they have been deeply impacted by this tragic event. Supporting our community of local businesses is key to ensuring resilience and recovery. Highland Park is home to numerous unique shops and destination restaurants, and we look forward to welcoming Highland Park residents and guests from throughout our area to our beautiful town soon."

