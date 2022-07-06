Highland Park shooting victim Steven Straus remembered as "one of the sweetest people you could ever meet"

CHICAGO (CBS) – Even at 88, Steven Straus still worked five days a week as a stockbroker, commuting from Highland Park to Chicago on Metra.

Calling his father a "real Chicagoan" who was born and raised in the city before moving to Highland Park in the 1960s, Jon Straus said his dad was still active and, until recently, was an avid cyclist.

Steven Straus, 88, was remembered as a "Real Chicagoan" who still worked every day as a stockbroker, commuting from Highland Park to downtown Chicago. Supplied to CBS

Steven went to the July 4th parade in Highland Park every year, including on Monday, when he was one of seven people killed by a gunman who opened fire from a nearby rooftop.

Jon remembered his "amazing" father as an "exceptionally kind person" who was "one of the sweetest people you could ever meet."

Steven loved following the stock market, going to downtown Chicago, and being on the Metra. He also painted a lot, and loved books and music.

Steven Straus (right) with his son, Jon Photo supplied to CBS

His niece, Cynthia Straus, posted a tribute to him on Facebook, with the message, "Follow The Sun Steve, to the other side of the veil."

"He is integral to our family, a kind, sweet and gentle soul with great humor, intelligence and keen wit. He towered over our family like a protective Oak sheltering his own," she wrote. "Only those who have left this world know what awaits, and for me I can only say that if there are bells at Heaven's Gate they are chiming and cheering for you, for a life well lived, and a soul well served. But, let's be clear NO ONE should die this way."

Steven leaves behind his wife, two sons, and four grandchildren.