High wind warning issued for Chicago area Saturday. Here's how long it will last.

The overnight storms continue to move out, but due to high winds, the Chicago area remains in weather alert mode until later in the afternoon.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

A warm and very windy day ahead, but a cold front brings falling temps.

CBS News Chicago

A little rain and snow usher in the cold air tonight and early Sunday morning after Friday's high of 79.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Wind advisory until 7 a.m. There is a high wind warning from 7 a.m. to noon, then another wind advisory again from noon to 6 p.m. Windy, with increasing clouds, and a high of 65.

TONIGHT: Winds shift around 8 p.m. Temperatures falling. Low of 34.

SUNDAY: Sprinkles and flurries early. High of 44.

CBS News Chicago