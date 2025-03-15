Watch CBS News
Weather

High wind warning issued for Chicago area Saturday. Here's how long it will last.

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

High wind warning issued for Chicago area
High wind warning issued for Chicago area 01:59

The overnight storms continue to move out, but due to high winds, the Chicago area remains in weather alert mode until later in the afternoon.

today-mar-15.png
CBS News Chicago
high-wind-warning-mar-15.png
CBS News Chicago

A warm and very windy day ahead, but a cold front brings falling temps.

wind-advisory-noon-to-6-pm-mar-15.png
CBS News Chicago

A little rain and snow usher in the cold air tonight and early Sunday morning after Friday's high of 79.

tonight-mart-15.png
CBS News Chicago
tomorrow-mar-15.png
CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Wind advisory until 7 a.m. There is a high wind warning from 7 a.m. to noon, then another wind advisory again from noon to 6 p.m. Windy, with increasing clouds, and a high of 65.

TONIGHT: Winds shift around 8 p.m. Temperatures falling. Low of 34.

SUNDAY: Sprinkles and flurries early. High of 44.

7-day-mar-15.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

