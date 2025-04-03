Driver arrested after high-speed pursuit down Chicago's Eisenhower, Dan Ryan expressways

A high-speed pursuit sent police after a car plowing recklessly down the Eisenhower and Dan Ryan expressways during the afternoon rush Thursday.

Police started following the car on the Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side. The car was wanted for fleeing and eluding out of west suburban Oak Brook.

Police followed the driver past the Jane Byrne Interchange to the Randolph Street exit on the Kennedy Expressway in the west Loop. At that point, officers were seen with guns drawn trying to arrest the driver — but the driver got away.

The driver then headed south on the Dan Ryan Expressway with the car's hazard lights on — weaving in and out of traffic, using the emergency lanes, and squeezing past and bumping into several cars.

At least five cars got hit.

Once the driver got to the Garfield Boulevard exit on the Dan Ryan, it appeared they hit a semi-trailer truck.

A woman all in green was seen getting out of the driver's seat and running across the expressway. She didn't get far, as police quickly arrested her.

Officers were also seen taking a man into custody. It was unclear if he was in the same car being followed by police.