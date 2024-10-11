CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago is considering giving police the high-speed GPS dart technology that has been stopping and preventing dangerous police chases in the suburbs.

StarChase was to credit early Thursday morning with ending the pursuit from Elmhurst to Oak Park of the suspects wanted in the burglary of a liquor store.

GPS darts can be deployed from the front grille of a police cruiser, or from a handheld launcher. Once a dart is affixed to a car, a police dispatch center is able to monitor where the car is going—so officers can safely track it down without the perpetrators knowing, and try to make an arrest.

The dart sticks to the suspects' cars in all weather. Its tracking technology can eliminate the need for potentially dangerous chases.

On Thursday, Oak Brook police, who have been using StarChase technology for some time, deployed the dart at the fleeing car on the Eisenhower while assisting Elmhurst police. Two suspects in the earlier Elmhurst liquor store burglary were arrested—Michael Harris, 19, and Antwan Ford, 22, appeared in court for the first time Friday.

Elmhurst police themselves are also using StarChase technology.

For Chicago Police, there is a question of whether the GPS-equipped dart technology would not only help apprehend criminals and reduce dangerous high-speed chases, but also save the city money.

CBS News Chicago took a close look at the numbers, and found the city spends millions of dollars a year on police chase lawsuits—almost $6 million last year.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (26th), the head of the City Council Public Safety Committee, said StarChase technology could put a dent in those numbers.

CBS News Chicago's earlier last story about StarChase and Oak Brook police made it into Chicago's City Hall.

"We aired the CBS 2 report and had the demonstration," Hopkins said. "We're trying to be a part of the solution. It works. There's no question about it. It brings criminals to justice in a way that nothing else we have available right now can do."

Nothing official is in place yet, so there is no timeline to see StarChase technology in Chicago—and no comment from the Chicago Police Department or Mayor Brandon Johnson.

but Hopkins said StarChase being considered for the CPD right now, and could save the city money.

"It can stop expensive lawsuits that can be the result of a collision caused during a high-speed police pursuit," said Hopkins.

Last year alone, the city spent $5,973,750 on police pursuits—7.3% of the $81 million in settlement payouts.

CBS News Chicago reached the city's Department of Law with a request for this story and didn't hear back. But Hopkins said the continued lawsuits are one police pursuits just don't happen as often as they once did in the city.

"Unfortunately, we've had more than our share of those in the city of Chicago, and as a result, we're no longer pursuing criminals," Hopkins said. "Well, that's unacceptable too, because criminals know this."

StarChase representatives would not comment on anything related to conversations with Chicago Police or city leaders.