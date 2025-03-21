High-ranking Venezuelan gang member wanted in deadly Chicago triple shooting arrested in Georgia

A high-ranking Venezuelan street gang member who was wanted for a triple shooting in Chicago in January that killed two women and injured another has been arrested in Georgia, federal agents said Friday.

The U.S. Marshals said they had arrested Ricardo Gonzalez, 32, in Cobb County, Georgia. He was wanted on a Chicago Police Department warrant for kidnapping, and is wanted on probable cause for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Federal agents and Chicago police said they believe Gonzalez, allegedly a member of the Tren De Aragua gang, is the man who kidnapped three women on Jan. 28, took them to an alley in the city's South Shore neighborhood, then shot all three in the head. Two of the women were pronounced dead at the scene. One woman survived and was able to escape and call for help.

Yvette McKinney and her mom called 911 after the surviving victim rang her doorbell after being shot. She said she heard the young woman screaming before she saw her on the porch.

"We just wanted to make sure the young lady was okay. That was the main thing," McKinney said.

Ring doorbell video footage shows paramedics rushing to treat that victim.

"She was bleeding everywhere," McKinney said. "She didn't speak English, so she just kept saying, 'Police. Police.'"

Sources said none of the women were dressed for the weather and were only wearing T-shirts and sweatpants.

One of the two victims was identified as Oriana Rodriguez, 37, by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Gonzales is being held in a Cobb County jail while he awaits extradition to Chicago. Federal agents said during the arrest, five other people were taken into custody by immigration agents and are now being held in ICE detention facilities.

The above video is from a previous report