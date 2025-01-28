2 women killed in shooting on Chicago's South Side

2 people killed in shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were killed and another was critically injured after a shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Three women were shot just before 5 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Oglesby Avenue, according to the Chicago police.

Police confirmed two of the women were pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

According to police, the victims range in age from 20 to 30 years old.

Video from the scene shows investigators canvassing the scene at what appears to be a garage near an alley.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.