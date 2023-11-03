Evanston man charged with murder in Magnificent Mile beating death of Chicago man

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Evanston man has been charged with killing another man along the Magnificent Mile earlier this year.

Henry Graham, 39, is charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of 53-year-old Russell Long.

Cook County prosecutors said on June 29, Long was walking past the Cartier store at 630 N. Michigan Av., when Graham ran up behind him and punched him in the head, knocking him to the pavement.

Witnesses who called 911 saw Graham sit on a nearby fire hydrant for about 5 minutes after the attack, until noticing the sound of approaching sirens, then began walking north on Michigan Avenue. The witnesses followed him for less then a minute before approaching a squad car and telling police, and then walking back to the victim to check on him.

Prosecutors said police questioned Graham, who admitted on body-worn camera to hitting Long and knocking him out. Graham was not arrested at the time, according to prosecutors.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died on July 12. An autopsy determined he died of brain injuries, and had suffered severe head injuries, including a fractured skull.

Graham was arrested on Oct. 25, while already in Cook County Jail on an unrelated case, and admitted to hitting Long, demonstrating that "he used a closed fist and wound his upper body in a manner like a person would throw a baseball" and hit Long in the head, according to prosecutors.

Two witnesses also identified Graham as the killer.

Prosecutors said Graham was arrested on Sept. 23 after banging on the windows of a business in Evanston and hitting the owner. During his arrest, he bit two officers and kicked another in the groin.

Graham was charged with three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer in that case, but was released from custody, only to be arrested again on Oct. 3, when he attacked a man outside Wrigley Field, hitting him in the arm with a broom handle, according to prosecutors.

He was charged with misdeamanor battery in that case and was ordered detained for violating the terms of his release in the aggravated battery case. A judge also ordered a mental health evaluation for Graham.

Prosecutors said Graham also has a previous felony conviction for aggravated battery to a police officer in 2017. He originally was sentenced to 2 years of probation in that case, but after multiple violations of his probation, he was re-sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Graham also has multiple misdemeanor convictions for battery, aggravated assault, and disorderly conduct.

He is due back in court on Nov. 15 for the murder case, and is being held at the Cook County Jail.