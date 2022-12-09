Judge denies Heather Mack's motion to be released ahead of murder trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heather Mack has to stay in prison while she awaits trial for murder.

A judge denied a motion for her release on Thursday.

She's charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice in the 2014 murder of her mother.

The Oak Park native served seven years in an Indonesian prison for helping her boyfriend kill Sheila Von Wiese-Mack and put her body into a suitcase.

Mack's attorneys argued she has already surrendered her passport and doesn't have the means to run away.

Her trial is set to begin next year.