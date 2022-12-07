Attorneys for Heather Mack seek release ahead of murder trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago judge will consider if Heather Mack should be released from jail while awaiting trial for murder.

She's charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice in the murder of her mother.

The Oak Park native already served seven years in an Indonesian prison for helping her boyfriend kill Sheila Von Wiese-Mack and put her body into a suitcase in 2014.

Mack's attorneys argue she has already surrendered her passport and doesn't have the means to run away.

That hearing is set for Friday.