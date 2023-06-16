Heather Mack to plea guilty in role of 2014 murder of mother in court Friday

Heather Mack to plea guilty in murder of mother in Bali

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heather Mack is expected to plead guilty in court today to charges related to the murder of her mother.

The crime stems back to 2014 when prosecutors say Mack helped her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer kill her mother, Sheila Von Wiese-Mack at a Bali resort.

She was tried and found guilty in Indonesia and served seven years in prison before being deported back to the U.S. in 2021.

Mack was immediately arrested upon arriving at O'Hare and charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice.