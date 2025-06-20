Heat exhaustion, heatstroke are major concerns at Chicago events this weekend

With an Extreme Heat Warning starting Saturday morning and a weekend full of events, heatstroke and heat exhaustion are real concerns in Chicago this weekend.

Temperatures will reach the high 90s, but will feel like they're in the low triple digits thanks to a heat dome bringing stifling humidity along with the scorching temperatures. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warning for the Chicago area from Saturday morning through Monday night.

But this weekend is also jam-packed with events, from Pride Fest to Cubs games and lots of neighborhood festivals. That means there is a very real risk of heat illness, particularly heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

READ MORE: Where and how to stay cool in Chicago during a heat wave

At Fiesta Back of the Yards, organizers are taking precautions to protect their vendors and their attendees. This is the 35th year for the street festival held on Ashland Avenue between 45th and 47th streets.

Festivalgoers said they are ready, and are planning to drink lots of water and stay hydrated. Organizers said they're prepared, too.

"We've got a bunch of misters throughout, where you won't get drenched but you'll get cooled off," said Craig Chico, CEO of the Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council. "We've got cooling stations everywhere, including our office which is right behind you. We have medical assistance tents which are cooing centers as well."

Paramedics who are working the festival said they are prepared to help people with ice packs, water and other tools, and if anyone needs a break they shouldn't hesitate to take one in the medical assistance tents.

RELATED: How to protect your pets from extreme heat

Festival organizers also said EMTs will be roaming the event to make sure everyone is staying safe, because with heat-related illnesses, sometimes you don't know how bad it is until it's too later.

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke: Symptoms and what you should do

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are major risks during a heat wave, especially with high humidity. It is easy to become overheated and dehydrated in high temperatures, so it is essential to make sure you are drinking enough water.

Heat exhaustion is milder than heat stroke. Heatstroke is a serious illness that happens when the body begins to lose its ability to regulate its own temperature and functions, and can result in permanent disability or death if not treated as quickly as possible.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, high body temperature and decreased urine output.

"More tired or more fatigued than normal. And then that could lead to, you know, symptoms such as a headache, nausea over sweating, and so that combination of symptoms are all kind of initial triggers, that someone should be paying attention to," said Dr. George Chiampas of Northwestern Medicine.

If you or someone you know is experiencing heat exhaustion move into a cool indoor space or shade immediately, give them liquids to drink, remove unnecessary clothing including shoes and socks, used cold water or a cold compress to cool the person down on their head, face and neck, and frequently sip cold water. The CDC also encourages calling 911 or taking the person to an urgent care clinic or the emergency room for treatment.

Heatstroke symptoms include confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech, hot and dry skin or profuse sweating, very high body temperature, loss of consciousness, and very high body temperature. If treatment is delayed, it can quickly become fatal, the CDC says.

If you are with someone experiencing heat stroke, call 911 immediately and stay with that person until help arrives. Move them into a shaded, cool area and remove their outer clothing then work to cool them down as quickly as you can with cold water or an ice bath if possible. Wet the skin or place cold, wet clothes on the skin, or soak their clothing with cold water. You should also circulate the air around them by fanning to help cool them off. The CDC also recommends placing cold wet cloth or ice on the head, neck, armpits and groin to help cool them faster.