Chicago Pride Fest 2025 taking over Northalsted this weekend amid heat wave

Chicago Pride Fest 2025 will take over the streets of Northalsted this weekend.

The festival runs from June 21 to June 22, on Halsted Street between Addison and Grace streets. The event is free to attend, but a $20 donation is suggested to support festival organizers, equipment, and performers.

Performances will be on three stages throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, catch Jesse McCartney on the North Stage at 2 p.m., followed by the Pride Fest Drag Show. Deborah Cox will headline on the North Stage on Sunday at 2 p.m., followed by a performance by Aluna at 7:15 p.m.

Confidence Man, Hayla, Chrissy Chlapecka, and The Aces are also among the performers on this year's lineup.

A full Chicago Pride Fest lineup can be found here.

Pride Fest will dedicate a Teen Pride Space near the Waveland + Broadway entrance for LGBTQ+ teens and allies ages 12-18.

Dangerous heat this weekend in Chicago

Festival goers will want to prepare for the extreme heat this weekend.

Highs will be in the mid-90s on Saturday, with a heat index over 100 degrees. By Sunday, highs are expected to reach near 97 degrees with sunny skies.

It is easy to become overheated and dehydrated in high temperatures, so it is essential to make sure you are drinking enough water. Heat exhaustion and heatstroke will be the main risks.

Heat exhaustion develops after several days of exposure to heat and inadequate or unbalanced fluid replacement. Heatstroke is a serious illness that happens when the body begins to lose its ability to regulate its own temperature and functions.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, high body temperature and decreased urine output.

If you or someone you know is experiencing heat exhaustion move into a cool indoor space or shade immediately, give them liquids to drink, remove unnecessary clothing including shoes and socks, used cold water or a cold compress to cool the person down on their head, face and neck, and frequently sip cold water.

The CDC also encourages calling 911 or taking the person to an urgent care clinic or the emergency room for treatment.

