Hearing set for man charged with killing ex's new husband in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood

A suspect was due in court Tuesday on charges that he shot and killed his ex-husband's new husband in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

Ammar Houssamo is charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors from the Cook County State's Attorney's office said he shot and killed Nickolas Calzaretta outside in the 1400 block of West Thomas Avenue at 7:19 a.m. the morning of Thursday, May 14.

Houssamo then used the same gun to shoot himself in the head with the intention of taking his own life, but he survived, a police report alleged.

Prosecutors said Calzaretta was the new husband of the man who used to be married to Houssamo. Prosecutors also said Houssamo had a history of stalking his ex-husband before shooting and killing the man's new husband.

A petition on behalf of Calzaretta for a no-contact order against Houssamo appears in court records from Sept. 11, 2023.

A status hearing on the murder case was set for Tuesday.