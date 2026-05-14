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Crime

1 man killed, 1 wounded by gunfire in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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One man was killed and another was critically injured Thursday morning in a shooting in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

At 7:19 a.m., the two men were outside in the 1400 block of West Thome Avenue, between Greenview and Glenwood avenues, when they both suffered gunshot wounds to the body.

One of the men, 53, was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition. The other, age unknown, was pronounced dead at the same hospital, police said.

Police did not indicate whether the men were shooting at each other or were shot by a third party, but police did say two guns were recovered.

The area where the shooting happened is primarily residential, but is close to both Northside Catholic Academy and Stephen K. Hayt Elementary School.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating the circumstances of the shooting on Thursday.

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