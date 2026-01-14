Hearing Wednesday in murder case of Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston

One of multiple hearings starts Wednesday for the four people charged with shooting and killing Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston in 2023.

Preston was killed early on Saturday, May 6, during a robbery outside her home in the Avalon Park neighborhood. The 24-year-old had just finished her shift when police said four people tried to rob her just steps from her Avalon Park home.

Preston, 24-years old, was just starting her career with the Chicago Police Department. She was days away from earning her master's degree from Loyola University.

Jakwon Buchanan, 18, Joseph Brooks, 19, Trevell Breeland, 19 at the time of the murder and now 20, and Jaylen Frazier, 16, all face multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and burglary. Frazier was charged as an adult.

Frazier's hearing is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. The judge will decide what happens next for him now that he's being charged as an adult.

Two other suspects charged in the case are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. The fourth suspect has a hearing scheduled for next week.