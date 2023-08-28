Hearing Monday in trial against father of accused Highland Park shooter

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The trial against the father of the suspected Highland Park mass shooter continues Monday.

His lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case, and on Monday the judge is expected to rule on that motion.

Robert Crimo, Jr. is charged with seven counts of reckless conduct. A judge, not a jury, will decide his guilt or innocence this fall.

The charges are based on Crimo Jr. sponsoring his son's application for a gun license in 2019. He was 19 and could not get a FOID card without his father's signature. His lawyers claim Crimo's rights were violated.

The trial for Crimo Jr. will begin on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.

On Monday, the judge will also determine whether media cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during the trial.

Robert Crimo III faces dozens of charges for killing seven people and wounding dozens more in the Fourth of July mass shooting last year.