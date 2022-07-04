Robert Crimo, person of interest in Highland Park July 4th mass shooting, now in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, the "person of interest" in the deadly Highland Park July 4th mass shooting is now in police custody.

He was spotted in North Chicago, police attempted traffic stop, he fled, then they stopped him in Lake Forest, and was taken into custody without incident.

The holiday mass shooting left six dead and dozens injured. Police said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. during the July 4th parade. Authorities said the gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop using a high-powered rifle.

Police are still searching for the shooter, and are urging people in the area to shelter in place within an area bounded by Green Bay Road, Laurel Avenue, St. Johns Avenue, and Elm Place.

Authorities didn't say what specific information led them to identify Crimo as a person of interest in the shooting.

Police are following up on multiple tips about the shooting, and asked anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

On Monday afternoon, police surrounded Crimo's family home in Highwood, just north of Highland Park, as they search for him. Neighbors said Crimo live at that home with his father and uncle and FBI agents have been going in and out of the house throughout the evening.

As the search for the alleged gunman continued through the afternoon, state, local and national lawmaker condemned the mass shooting and frequency the incidents are taking places throughout the country.