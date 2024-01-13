2 killed, 2 injured when car crashes into tree in Chicago suburb

2 dead, 2 hurt in car crash in Hazel Crest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash early Saturday in south suburban Hazel Crest.

Police said, around 2:10 a.m., four people were in a car headed south on Wood Street, when the car hit a tree near 169th Street.

A passenger in the rear seat was ejected from the car and was killed. The driver also was killed. Police said the two surviving passengers were being treated for their injuries, but their conditions were not immediately available.

The victims names, ages, and genders were not released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.