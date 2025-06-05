Harvey, Illinois, Ald. Colby Chapman arrested again a day after charges are dropped

Political drama erupted in the south suburbs Thursday, as an alderwoman in Harvey was arrested.

The latest arrest of Ald. Colby Chapman (2nd) comes just a day after the Cook County State's Attorney's office dropped charges stemming from a previous arrest at a Harvey City Council meeting.

Chapman claimed this was all political retaliation from Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark, of whom Chapman is a vocal critic. Chapman has been arrested before at the mayor's direction, and each time, the charges have been dropped by the state's attorney.

Chapman's attorney said he expects the charges will not be pursued this time either.

Chapman showed up to the special Harvey City Council meeting Thursday expecting to get arrested. She held her mom's hand as she approached the doors to Harvey City Hall.

"When I walk inside of City Hall, am likely going to be arrested on something I have no understanding on," she said.

Chapman has been critical of Mayor Clark.

In April, the mayor accused Chapman of being disruptive and ordered Chapman out of a city meeting. Officers led her out as she attempted to hold onto the door.

The alderman was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting a police officer — both misdemeanors.

On Wednesday, the Cook County State's Attorney dropped those charges.

"What is going on in the City of Harvey?" Chapman said Thursday. "This is a catastrophe."

Chapman said Harvey police officers came to her home Thursday on what she believed was a warrant for her arrest. This time, she was arrested on felony charges of aggravated battery to a police officer stemming from the same April City Council meeting.

"One day later, here we are. The City of Harvey is back to its usual form arresting my client," said Chapman's attorney, Daniel Olswang. "It is a blatant and deeply troubling act of political retaliation.

Last month, Mayor Clark commented on the April incident.

"This is the weekly grandstanding we normally get from this council member," Clark said.

On Thursday night, Chapman tried turning herself in at City Hall — but the handful of officers standing by would not put her in cuffs.

"Why not arrest me in front of everyone?" she told an officer. "You said I did something. You said I committed a felony."

Over at the Harvey police station, CBS News Chicago's cameras and Chapman's supporters were not allowed inside as she walked in.

But Olswang was there, and said Chapman was read her rights and booked on one felony charge.

"I've seen the video. There's no basis for the charges," said Olswang. "This is the fourth time they've arrested her."

Mayor Clark said the Cook County State's Attorney's office approved the charges.

He said the video of what happened at the April meeting speaks for itself, and added that it is not acceptable for anyone to put their hands on a police officer. He also denies allegations of political retaliation.

Chapman will be in court Friday morning.