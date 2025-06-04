Charges dropped against Harvey, Illinois, Ald. Colby Chapman after removal from City Council meeting

Cook County prosecutors on Wednesday dropped charges against Harvey Ald. Colby Chapman, who was arrested and removed from a City Council meeting in April.

Chapman had been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting a police officer after she was arrested at the April 28 Harvey City Council meeting. At her first court appearance on Wednesday, prosecutors dropped the charges.

Mayor Christopher Clark accused Chapman of being repeatedly disruptive at that meeting, and kept asking about an issue that had already been addressed, leading him to ask the council members to vote on censure Chapman and remove her from the meeting.

Chapman said the city had sold a senior's home for $2,000, and she wanted to know why.

Video shot by a frequent critic of the mayor, and shared on Chapman's aldermanic Facebook page, shows Chapman refusing to be removed. An officer then came to gather her belongings, prompting Chapman to say: "Don't touch my stuff!"

Then Chapman pushed the officer, and was led out by police. She tried to stay in the meeting by holding onto the door.

Harvey Chief of Police Cameron Biddings said she was later placed in handcuffs off camera.

Clark has accused Chapman of repeatedly grandstanding at council meetings, and said she was censured and asked to leave council meetings twice before.

Chapman's mother also was arrested at the meeting, and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Charges against her also were dropped on Wednesday.

The video above is from an earlier report.