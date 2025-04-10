Harry Potter store opening Thursday on Chicago's Magnificent Mile

Second Harry Potter store in U.S. opens in Chicago

The Harry Potter store opens today on Chicago's Magnificent Mile.

The store is moved into the retail space below the Omni Hotel on Michigan Avenue.

It will have Chicago-themed merch and a butterbeer bar.

Guests will also be able to get fun things like a personalized Hogwarts robe, wand, or acceptance letter.

People camped out overnight to get in. One fan drove 12 hours from Delaware for the opening.

"I've been a Harry Potter fan for a very long time, I'm also a potter collecter. So, just getting out here, being here for the opening day festivities and especially big MinaLima fan, which is the illustrators, they make an opening day print that you can get. So, really excited about that," Priscilla Peters said.

The Mag Mile location is the second store in the country. The first one is in New York.

The store will open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.