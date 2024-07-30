Kamala Harris to campaign with VP pick in battleground states next week

Harris, VP pick touring together soon Harris, VP pick to tour battleground states next week 04:06

Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and her running mate will campaign together in battleground states next week, sources familiar with the plans told CBS News.

Harris has yet to announce her vice presidential pick. When asked Tuesday whether she had made a decision yet, she said "not yet." She is expected to make a selection by Aug. 7, in order to meet an Ohio deadline requiring nominees to be certified by 90 days before Election Day to obtain ballot access.

About a dozen individuals were being vetted for the role, CBS News previously reported. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are among the names being considered.

Before President Biden ended his reelection campaign and handed the reins to Harris, CBS News rated six of the seven battleground states as toss-ups and one as leaning Republican. Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are considered more competitive, while North Carolina is rated as leaning Republican.

Harris has made about three dozen visits to battleground states so far this year. Reuters was first to report Harris' plans to travel with her running mate.