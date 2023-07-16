Gunman escapes after firing shots at CPD officers in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police officers were shot at while responding to a call in the Logan Square neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:49 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Shakespeare Avenue.

Police say officers responded to a service call of a person with a gun and found an unknown male in the area.

As they approached on foot, the gunman produced a firearm and shot at the officers before fleeing on foot.

The officers did not return fire, police said.

They took cover and began their search for the gunman but were unable to locate him.

No injuries were reported.

No further information was available.