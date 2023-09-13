Watch CBS News
Norridge police seek 2 people after gun goes off inside store at Harlem Irving Plaza mall

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Norridge police are looking for a man and a woman after a gun went off inside the Harlem Irving Plaza mall Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. at the mall, located in the 4100 block of North Harlem Avenue.

Police say the pair were shopping inside one of the stores when the man's gun accidentally went off.

male-subject.jpg
Norridge Police Department
female-subject.jpg
Norridge Police Department

No injuries were reported. The pair then fled from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norridge Police Department.  

First published on September 13, 2023 / 8:27 AM

