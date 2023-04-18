Watch CBS News
Faculty at Governors State University suspend strike

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A strike at Governors State University in the south suburbs has been suspended.

The faculty union at Governors State, GSU University Professionals of Illinois, announced it had reached a contract agreement with the university -ending a weeklong strike.

"We're relieved that we've come out of this process with a contract that addresses workload concerns so that we can better support students, and that gives our outstanding faculty and staff fair compensation for the great work they do every day," union president Mike Hart said in a news release. "This contract is a step towards strengthening our university and the support we can give our students, and it will contribute to attracting high-quality educators and retaining the excellent faculty and staff we have. We are looking forward to reviewing the details with our members and will hold a vote to ratify the contract."

Teachers will return to class on Tuesday. A ratification vote is planned in the coming days.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 7:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

