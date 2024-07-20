Chicago police search for group who targeted 3 West Side businesses in ATM burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for a group of thieves who broke into three West Side businesses and stole ATMs.

The burglaries happened in the Austin and West Garfield Park neighborhoods during the evening and early morning hours, with the latest happening on Wednesday.

Police released surveillance footage of two young men saying as many as five people were involved in the thefts, with two acting as lookouts.

The thieves would pry open business locks or break windows before taking money from the cash register. They would also steal the ATMs or pry them open and take the money while inside.

Incident Dates and Locations:

5200 block of West Chicago Avenue on June 27 at 5:17 a.m.

3900 block of West Monroe Avenue between June 28-29 at 7:30 p.m.-7:55 a.m.

4800 block of West Fulton Street on July 17 at 1:16 a.m.

The thieves were wearing hoodies, face masks, and gloves during the incidents.

Police are advising the public:

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

Never resist a robbery. Value your life over any and all property.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

Do not touch anything until the police arrive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253.