Ground delay issued at O'Hare International Airport due to weather

A ground stop expired and a ground delay remains in place at O'Hare International Airport Wednesday morning, in the midst of the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush.

The Federal Aviation Administration said departures at O'Hare were grounded briefly due to snow or ice. A ground delay of nearly 70 minutes remains in effect.

Periods of snow, strong wind, and a temperature crash were in the forecast Wednesday, making for a rough travel day.

On-and-off snow showers were expected, with a light dusting possible — mostly on bridges and colder surfaces.

A few heavier bursts were anticipated to cause poor visibility.

Meanwhile, the bigger story is the wind. Gusts ramp up with gusts of 45–50 mph or more, and the chance for a stray 60 mph gust. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.