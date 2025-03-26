Watch CBS News
Grandmother loses cherished necklace worn more than 40 years in Crystal Lake TJ Maxx store

By Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Grandmother loses cherished "teething heart" necklace, worn over 40 years, in Crystal Lake store
A 98-year-old grandmother from the northwest suburbs is heartbroken after losing her cherished necklace, and her family hopes someone will find it.

She has worn the necklace daily for more than 40 years. It's affectionately known as her "teething heart," due to the tiny teeth marks left by her grandchildren and great grandchildren on the oversized silver heart pendant.

She believes it may have fallen off while shopping at the TJ Maxx store in Crystal Lake, Illinois. Employees there told CBS News Chicago they have not found the necklace in the store thusfar.

Her family hopes photos they're sharing will help bring back the cherished necklace, which they want to pass down to generations of future family members. 

