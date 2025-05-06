Man stabbed to death by suspect later shot and killed by CPD officers at South Side assisted living facility, police say

Man found stabbed to death hours after police shooting at Chicago assisted living center

A man was found stabbed to death in the same South Side assisted living facility where Chicago police later shot and killed a man with a knife who was threatening other residents early Monday, police said.

Around 2:50 a.m. Monday, Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person with a butcher knife threatening residents inside Grand Regency of Jackson Park Supportive Living, an assisted living community at 1448 E. 75th St. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said.

Officers went to the unit where the man lived and tried to talk to him, and he came at them with a knife. Police first used Tasers on the man, but he continued advancing toward them with a knife in his hand, and police shot and killed him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police recovered a knife at the scene.

A few hours later, shortly after 6:30 a.m., 58-year-old Keith Harding was found dead inside a unit at the same building. He had suffered cuts to the arm and neck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they suspect the man with the knife who was shot and killed is the same man who killed Harding.

Grand Regency of Jackson Park is advertised online as a program for adults between the ages of 22 and 64 with physical disabilities who need help maintaining their independence.

One neighbor who has lived there for two years said she hears people arguing there all the time — and it is starting to be a scary place to live.

"I don't feel safe," said Maxine Johnson. "I feel scared all the time."

CBS News Chicago reached out to the assisted living facility, which said they are fully cooperating with police in their investigation.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this event. The wellbeing and safety of our residents, staff, and community remain our highest priority," COO David Porknoy said in a statement.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the fatal shooting.

