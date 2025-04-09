Watch CBS News
Baby among multiple people injured after driver runs red light on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

Multiple people, including a baby, were injured after a serious crash in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Tuesday night. 

Around 11:30 p.m., a silver sedan ran a red light and hit a black Jeep on 71st Street. 

Police said a 22-year-old passenger in the sedan suffered a punctured lung and the driver was also taken in for observation.

A 22-year-old woman, in the Jeep, suffered multiple injuries and remains in critical condition. A 1-year-old passenger inside the Jeep was taken to a hospital in good condition. 

Police say citations will be issued.

