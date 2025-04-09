Baby among multiple people injured after driver runs red light on Chicago's South Side
Multiple people, including a baby, were injured after a serious crash in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Tuesday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., a silver sedan ran a red light and hit a black Jeep on 71st Street.
Police said a 22-year-old passenger in the sedan suffered a punctured lung and the driver was also taken in for observation.
A 22-year-old woman, in the Jeep, suffered multiple injuries and remains in critical condition. A 1-year-old passenger inside the Jeep was taken to a hospital in good condition.
Police say citations will be issued.