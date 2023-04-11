Watch CBS News
Governors State University faculty go on strike

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A strike is on at Governors State University.

Faculty members will hit the picket line Tuesday morning at Governors State beginning at 10 a.m.

Union members demanding pay raises say contract negotiations broke down – leaving them no choice but to strike.

The school's website says students should still plan to attend classes at the campus in University Park south of Chicago.

Employees at Eastern Illinois University went on strike Monday. A strike is also under way among faculty members at Chicago State University. 

First published on April 10, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

