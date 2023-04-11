Governors State University faculty go on strike
UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A strike is on at Governors State University.
Faculty members will hit the picket line Tuesday morning at Governors State beginning at 10 a.m.
Union members demanding pay raises say contract negotiations broke down – leaving them no choice but to strike.
The school's website says students should still plan to attend classes at the campus in University Park south of Chicago.
Employees at Eastern Illinois University went on strike Monday. A strike is also under way among faculty members at Chicago State University.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.