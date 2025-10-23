Gov. Pritzker signs executive order aimed at addressing federal enforcement

Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at addressing federal enforcement in Illinois.

The executive order establishes the "Illinois Accountability Commission," which is a board focused on creating a public record of the conduct of federal law enforcement agents.

Pritzker said the task force will also recommend actions to hold the federal government accountable as they "continue conducting military-style operations in Chicago, collar counties, and other areas throughout the state."

Pritzker's office said the task force will consist of nine people appointed by the Governor. Members will be supported by the Department of Human Rights.

In a media conference on Thursday, Pritzker said harassment and violation of rights against people in Illinois cannot go unnoticed.

"We have a duty to ensure the truth is preserved so the public can know what their elected, appointed officials have done and so the courts and the Congress can eventually hold people accountable," he said. "The federal government is pushing the boundaries of their authority to terrorize our communities while disregarding all legal and moral accountability in the process. We will not meet intimidation with fear."