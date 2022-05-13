Gov. Pritzker to sign bill targeting smash-and-grab thieves

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Smash-and-grab thefts have been reported at stores across Chicago and the suburbs.

On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker will sign a crime bill into law that will make it easier for police to catch retail thieves.

Retail thefts can involve tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise being stolen in minutes.

Stores on the Magnificent Mile have seen the impact of this. Groups of people rush in, grab as many items as they can and then rush out.

The bill would allow prosecutors to go after the ring leaders of organized retail crime. It would also create a statewide intelligence gathering platform.

This is a way for law enforcement partners from federal, state and local levels to work together in catching retail criminals.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, who helped work on the bill, spoke about it back in February.

"One way we can ensure criminals do not avoid prosecution is by allowing our office to convene state-wide grand jury to prosecute organized retail crime," Raoul said.

Lawmakers passed the bill last month and Pritzker will sign it into law at 9 a.m. at Water Tower Place.