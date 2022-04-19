CTA, Metra, Chicago airports end mask mandates after Gov. Pritzker lifts order

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that he will end the state's mask requirement on public transit – in line with the end of the federal mask mandate.

Thus, masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs, or at airports. However, local municipalities can make and keep their own COVID-19 mitigation rules – including continued mask requirements on public transportation.

The Governor's office news release was not clear as to whether the order would end immediately. But right after the announcement, Metra announced its mask mandate would end immediately.

O'Hare and Midway international airports also announced late Tuesday that they will no longer be requiring masks in airport facilities.

"Given Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement, starting immediately, masks will be welcome but not required while traveling on Metra trains. They remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19," Metra said in a statement. "We are asking everyone to please be courteous and kind toward your fellow riders and understanding of their needs and choices. This has been a difficult period for everyone – let's all do what we can to help each other on the way back."

The Chicago Transit Authority and Pace have not yet specified whether they would also end their mandate.

"I'm proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable," Pritzker said in a news release. "I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others."

"IDPH is closely monitoring the status of COVID-19 throughout Illinois and working with our local public health partners to keep the public informed," Acting Illinois Department of Public Health Director Amaal Tokars said in the release. "The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to remain up-to-date on your vaccinations, and that includes booster shots, especially for those who are at risk for more severe health outcomes."

A decision ending the federal mask mandate on aircraft and public transit was issued Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa. The decision said the order exceeds the authority of U.S. health officials, and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking according to the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

The Trump-nominated judge also wrote that the court "accepts the CDC's policy determination that requiring masks will limit COVID-19 transmission and will thus decrease the serious illnesses and death that COVID-19 occasions" but "that finding by itself is not sufficient to establish good cause."

Afterward, the Transportation Security Administration said it would not go on enforcing the mandate, and numerous airlines announced that their mask requirements were ending effective immediately. Some airline passengers took off their masks in mid-flight.

Amtrak also said masks would no longer be required. However, the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra, and Pace all initially said they would keep the mask mandate in place. Metra specifically cited Gov. Pritzker's order as the reason. Metra, again, has now said it will no longer require masks.

During a question-and-answer session after a City Club speech she gave Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggested the CTA and airports could soon go mask optional, but she said the city is still conferring after yesterday's court decision on the federal public transit mandate.

"I believe that where we will end up is we're going to recommend that people who feel comfortable, and feel like they need to wear masks, continue to wear masks, and make sure frankly that we're being respectful of people who are making those decisions," the mayor said. "Same, and I'll just add it, with our airports. There are a number of people who are just not ever going to feel comfortable again not wearing a mask in those kinds of public spaces, but I can tell you, for the foreseeable future, for myself, I'm not getting on a plane without a mask."