Federal judge's ruling against mask mandate on planes, public transit leaves questions for Chicago travelers, commuters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering planes and other public transportation.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the order exceeds the authority of U.S. health officials, and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking according to the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

"The court concludes that the mask mandate exceeds the CDC's statutory authority and violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking under the APA," the judge wrote. "Accordingly, the court vacates the mandate and remands it to the CDC."

The Trump-nominated judge also wrote that the court "accepts the CDC's policy determination that requiring masks will limit COVID-19 transmission and will thus decrease the serious illnesses and death that COVID-19 occasions" but "that finding by itself is not sufficient to establish good cause."

This ruling comes less than a week after the CDC decided to extend the federal mask mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S. Before that, it had been set to expire on Monday.

Airline executives have been lobbying for an end to the mask mandate on airplanes as most states have rolled back their masking requirements for indoor settings.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to CBS News travel expert Peter Greenberg about what the ruling really means for travelers.

"In that decision, it's now started a scramble in the executive suites of every U.S. airline to try to figure out what the proper response will be the travelers as of now," Greenberg said. "Right now, I haven't heard a response. My guess would be they'll try to make masks optional."

It's unclear if the U.S. government plans to appeal the ruling, and because of the uncertainty, both Amtrak and Metra said they are not making any changes when it comes to masking—passengers will still be required to mask up.

CTA officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Chicago Department of Aviation, which operates O'Hare and Midway airports, said it would "continue to follow, observe and enforce all current and future guidance by federal, state and local health and security authorities," and referred additional questions to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

TSA officials referred questions to the CDC, which said it doesn't comment on pending litigation. The Justice Department is reviewing the decision.

"The CDC recommended continuing the order for additional time, two weeks, to be able to assess the latest science in keeping with its responsibility to protect the American people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday afternoon. "So this is obviously a disappointing decision. The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit. As you know, this just came out this afternoon, so right now, the Department of Homeland who would be implementing and the CDC are reviewing the decision and of course the Department of Justice would make any determinations about litigation."